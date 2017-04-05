Students in Lackawanna County Consider Career Options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Students at a high school in Lackawanna County are spending some time considering their futures.

The Northeast Intermediate Unit and Diocese of Scranton held a career fair Wednesday at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore.

Professionals from all lines of work were invited including representatives from NASA, a magician, even our own Scott Schaffer and Noreen Clark.

The fair gave the students a chance to learn a little more about the jobs they might want to have when they graduate and the ones they might not.