Students in Lackawanna County Consider Career Options

Posted 12:34 pm, April 5, 2017, by

DUNMORE -- Students at a high school in Lackawanna County are spending some time considering their futures.

The Northeast Intermediate Unit and Diocese of Scranton held a career fair Wednesday at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore.

Professionals from all lines of work were invited including representatives from NASA, a magician, even our own Scott Schaffer and Noreen Clark.

The fair gave the students a chance to learn a little more about the jobs they might want to have when they graduate and the ones they might not.

