× PennDOT Unveils Plans for Paving in 2017

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — PennDOT announced Wednesday afternoon an unprecedented $639 million worth of construction projects to take place in northeastern Pennsylvania for 2017.

As part of that announcement, Governor Tom Wolf explained that one the reasons so much funding is being put into our area is because of how much damage has been done to the roads thanks to the blizzard two weeks ago.

And a good chunk of those construction projects won’t be in the downtown areas but rather on rural roads.

Inside PennDOT’s maintenance shed near Ashley, Governor Wolf helped announce the year’s construction projects in northeastern Pennsylvania totaling more than $600 million worth of contracts.

“If we don’t have good roads, if we don’t have open roads or bridges that can take the loads that need to go on them, then our businesses will suffer,” said the governor.

Pennsylvania tax dollars will spread among the district’s six counties highlighted with a repaving of Business Route 6 near the Viewmont Mall, which will be paved during the night, and a focus on fixing up the roads in other parts of our area.

No matter where you stand just off the Lenox exit of Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County, there are roads PennDOT plans to pave as part of this project — from Interstate 81 north and southbound, to State Road 2073 to Creek Road, and even State Road 2020, projects planned in every direction.

And for people at Bingham’s Restaurant, it means a lot seeing some of those rural roads getting the attention they deserve.

“It’s going to help, it’s going to help, yes,” said Jim Irving of Clifford.

“I’m always telling my husband, ‘watch that pothole, watch that pothole!'” said Janice Antoine of Fleetville.

A lot of those projects are scheduled to get started shortly as it continues to get warmer, tentatively wrapping up around November.

Lackawanna County

83 miles of state roads paved or resurfaced in 2017

19 bridges improved or replaced

5 safety projects

6 roadway projects

2 enhancement projects

1 railroad safety project

Luzerne County

85 miles of state roads paved or resurfaced in 2017

30 bridges improved or replaced

8 safety projects

14 roadway projects

4 enhancement projects

3 railroad safety project

Pike County

46 miles of state roads paved or resurfaced in 2017

14 bridges improved or replaced

2 safety projects

6 roadway projects

3 railroad safety project

Susquehanna County

121 miles of state roads paved or resurfaced in 2017

18 bridges improved or replaced

10 roadway projects

2 enhancement projects

Wayne County

83 miles of state roads paved or resurfaced in 2017

10 bridges improved or replaced

2 safety projects

9 roadway projects

1 local enhancement projects

Wyoming County

41 miles of state roads paved or resurfaced in 2017

13 bridges improved or replaced

5 roadway projects

3 enhancement projects