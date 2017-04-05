× Meet The Railriders 2017

Meet The Railriders

Newswatch 16 Sports caught up with many of this year’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders at the PNC Field, just before the season begins. Take a moment and Meet The Railriders!

Returning Skipper Al Pedrique is first up with a reflection on the special end to the 2016 Season with Governor Cup and AAA Championship wins! He then gives us a sneak peek at this year's prospects. Hitting Coach PJ Pilittere has some good news about this year's players.

Pitching Coach Tommy Phelps talks the current depth of our pitching talent; Catcher Kyle Higashioka gives his unique perspective of the field.

We take a trip to the Outfield and a look at Clint Frazier, Mason Williams, and Dustin Fowler.

The Infield is up next: Rob Refsnyder, Tyler Wade and Donovan Solano.

Can't get enough of those Pitchers, here's Ben Heller and Dietrich Enns.

Did someone say, "Do we have any Pitchers?!" Yes - Tyler Webb and Johnny Barbato; plus Catcher, Eddy Rodriguez.

Let's get some news from the Front Office! President and Chief Operating Officer Josh Olerud and Owner David Abrams.

Finally, the Voice of the Railriders John Sadak sets the stage for the season as well as the Railrider's Home Opener to be broadcast LIVE on WNEP2, April 10th!

Watch Newswatch 16 Sports all season for the very best of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders! Don't forget to join us at PNC Field for Sunday Family FUNday, sponsored by WNEP-TV. Sunday home games feature: Pre-Game Autographs on the Concourse; Kids Eat FREE (12 and under); KIDS CLUB entrance to the Fun Zone; Kids Fun Run post-game; and Baby Bomber (alternate logo) features!!

PLAY BALL!