× Layoffs Coming in Moosic, Possibly Gouldsboro

MOOSIC — A few hundred jobs in Lackawanna County could be in jeopardy at two companies that had hiring booms in recent years. Both companies have recently switched hands.

A call center inside the Glenmaura Plaza in Moosic will lay off close to 150 workers later this year after picking up a new parent company.

There’s speculation that another employer in Lackawanna County could close after being bought out by Amazon.

A sign at Covington Industrial Park in Gouldsboro says “Quidsi” but its name has recently changed. The warehouse that used to fulfill orders for diapers.com is now an Amazon fulfillment center.

The place brought 300 new jobs to Lackawanna County back in 2010 but many of the 275 workers there now fear it will go the same way as other former Quidsi locations bought out by e-commerce giant Amazon.

One in New Jersey has already laid off a few hundred workers.

The speculation has reached Al’s Quick Stop in Gouldsboro.

“We haven’t been sure about it lately, a couple of the workers from there have been telling us they’re not sure about it if they are going to close or not,” said Jigar Patel.

The convenient market and Subway store is one of the only places open for lunch. They say if Amazon closes, they could, too.

“If they close down, it’s going to affect about 50 or 60 percent because Subway, we get a lot of business from them. We get them platters, party platters, and stuff,” said Patel.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Amazon about the status of the warehouse and no one has returned our calls.

In Moosic, there is a different but similar story. Close to 150 workers at a call center in this building off of Glenmaura National Boulevard will be laid off.

The sign inside still calls the call center “TMS Health” but it’s now owned by a company called Conduent after separating from Xerox.

Back in 2012, the place hired 150 new workers and 149 will be laid off this year.

Conudent sent a statement to Newswatch 16 about the layoffs:

“Every effort is being made to ensure that all employees are treated fairly. Affected employees have the opportunity to apply to other positions within the company, including approximately 1,900 work from home jobs.”

Some former employees at the old TMS Health facility say they have already been let go. There is no word from the new company, Conduent, on when the rest of the layoffs will take place.