Watch Live: April Still Keeping Everyone Guessing on Baby Arrival

Girl Uses Birthday to Raise Money for Camp Cadet

Posted 10:34 pm, April 5, 2017, by

DUNMORE -- Instead of receiving gifts for her birthday, a young girl from Pike County decided to use her special day to give a present to state police.

Nine-year-old Taylor Mercereau of Greentown donated more than $400 to the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet program at the state police barracks in Dunmore on Wednesday.

Taylor's mother says the state police feel like family to them since their uncle, who was a state trooper, was killed.

"Because my mom's Uncle Joe was killed in the line of duty and also I want to go to Camp Cadet when I'm older and I wanted to donate to them," said Taylor Mercereau.

"It was for her ninth birthday. She asked instead of gifts could her friends donate to Camp Cadet and we raised $415. Some of her friends were kind enough to give her a gift, too, which is really sweet," said Jennifer Mercereau, her mother.

Taylor has used her birthday to donate to other organizations including area animal shelters.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s