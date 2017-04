Business near Freeburg on fire in Snyder County @WNEP pic.twitter.com/46Yd6UKPxQ — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) April 5, 2017

UNION TOWNSHIP — Fire heavily damaged a repair shop in Snyder County Wednesday afternoon.

It started around 12:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Repair on Buttercup Road in Union Township, near Freeburg.

The owner believes the fire was started by diesel fuel behind the building but an official cause has not been determined.

This is the second time in eight years the place has been hit by fire. The owner plans to rebuild.