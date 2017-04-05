Watch Live: April Still Keeping Everyone Guessing on Baby Arrival

Dress for Success Spring Fashion Show

Posted 7:01 pm, April 5, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Ladies hit the runway in downtown Scranton for the annual Dress for Success Lackawanna spring fashion show.

Hundreds piled into the ballroom at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel Wednesday afternoon.

The annual luncheon was capped off with a fashion show featuring the spring line of Banana Republic and yours truly strutting my stuff!

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride was joined on the catwalk by 10 other ladies from the community.

All of the proceeds from the event support Dress for Success Lackawanna's suiting and professional development programs.

