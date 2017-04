× Bicyclist Hit by SUV in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A bicyclist was badly hurt after being hit by an SUV in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South River and West Market Streets.

Police tell us the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Several streets in that part of Wilkes-Barre were closed while police investigated.