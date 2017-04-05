$5.4 Million Construction Project Begins in Lock Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN – Drivers in part of Clinton County can expect to see construction crews for the next eight months. A more than $5 million road improvement project started this week in downtown Lock Haven.

If you follow Route 120 into Lock Haven this week, you'll see a road block and a detour. Bryan Hicks from Steve Shannon Tire and Auto sees it as chaos, now that crews have torn out old asphalt and a layer of bricks underneath.

"The noise is pretty bad. It shakes the walls again every so often," said Bryan Hicks.

Work on the $5.4 million road improvement project in Lock Haven started this week.

According to PennDOT workers, the road hasn't been updated in over 20 years. Hicks sees it as a temporary inconvenience for him and his customers.

"People just aren't aware of how to get in to us. It's taken our customer parking which is in the back of the building. It pretty much eliminated that," said Hicks.

The construction project doesn't stop there. In about three weeks, when they are finished with that project they'll start a new one right here a block over on Jay Street.

"I think certain roads need upgraded, but this road I didn't think it looked that bad,” said Jason Meskell.

PennDOT plans to take this eight-month-long construction project one block at a time. Repairs span over a portion of Jay Street and also include repairing two intersections.

"It seems to be a necessary evil. Nothing I can do about it, just plan accordingly I guess,” said Meskell.

"All in all it seems like it will be good for everybody, hopefully us," said Hicks.