Wrong way driver crash on Interstate 81 North in Moosic. Firefighters say no on seriously injured @WNEP pic.twitter.com/nTLl3y49YY — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 4, 2017

MOOSIC — A wrong-way driver crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County has slowed traffic in the area.

It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 81 north near the Montage Mountain Road exit (182).

Three cars damaged in crash, drivers say woman driving the wrong way kept going. @wnep pic.twitter.com/x7XigODB6d — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 4, 2017

Firefighters say no one was seriously injured.

Multi vehicle accident on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 180.5. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) April 4, 2017

