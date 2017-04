Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR -- Authorities are monitoring a broken natural gas line in Lackawanna County.

The fire chief in Taylor says a Pennsylvania American Water crew accidentally hit a gas line around 8 p.m. Tuesday while trying to fix a separate water issue on Loomis Avenue.

UGI is expected to shut off the gas line for repairs.

So far, no elevated gas levels have been found and no homes have been evacuated.