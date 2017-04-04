Teens Who Helped Find Missing Judge Honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Two teenagers who helped find a missing federal judge last week were honored in Lackawanna County on Tuesday.

Joe Delvecchio and Alec Yanisko received proclamations from county commissioners in front of their parents and classmates at Dunmore High School.

They spotted Judge Edwin Kosik's SUV while riding an ATV in Dunmore. They called authorities who then found Kosik.

The teens say they appreciate the honor and are just happy the judge is OK.

According to Geisinger-CMC, Judge Kosik has been released from the hospital.