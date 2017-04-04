Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has Keepers ‘On Their Toes’

SWB RailRiders Talk About Opening Day And The 2017 Roster

Posted 6:59 pm, April 4, 2017, by

The 2017 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders season begins on Thursday in Buffalo first pitch is 2pm. After a four game series in the New York State the RailRiders return home and play Lehigh Valley on Monday night at 7pm at PNC Field. The game can be seen live on WNEP2 on Monday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s