Scranton Contractor Charged with Fraud

SCRANTON — A man posing as a contractor is charged with ripping off his neighbor in Scranton.

Michael Gowarty, 45, of Scranton, turned himself in last week to face charges including home improvement fraud and theft by deception.

Authorities say Gowarty offered to fix the roof of a neighbor’s home last year but did shoddy work which led to water damage at the home.

The victims are out about $7,000 in money paid to Gowarty and another contractor who fixed the damage.

Gowarty is currently free on bail.