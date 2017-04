× School Bus Crash in Pike County

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP — A crash involving a school bus in Pike County is under investigation.

The bus from Wallenpaupack Area collided with another vehicle around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 6 near Hawley.

Authorities say the bus had just dropped off its students so there were no children on board.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There is no word how the other driver is doing after Tuesday morning’s crash in Pike County.