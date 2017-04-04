× Free Cone Day 2017

Here’s a way to sweeten your Tuesday! How does free ice cream sound?

All over the globe and close to home, free ice cream is being served up to thousands!

It all ties into Ben & Jerry’s annual “World Free Cone Day.”

To score your free treat, you can pop by any of the locations in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties to find the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream truck. Location and times are detailed below.

You can also stop by the Ben & Jerry’s store inside Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. if you can’t make it to the truck.

If you decide to upgrade your free cone to a larger size, that money raised will be donated to this year’s WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run which helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.



