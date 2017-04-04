Food Stamp Facebook Post Leads to Another Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- On her way into court in Williamsport Tanya Keenan Mack wouldn't respond to our questions, but back in February, she was hoping someone would respond to her when she uploaded a post to Facebook.

Investigators say Keenan Mack uploaded a picture of her access card to Facebook, looking to sell her food stamp card for cash. Instead, she admitted to investigators she wound up selling it for a bundle of heroin.

"Personally, I have never seen a case like this where someone has sold their food stamps on Facebook," said William Weber.

"It speaks to the level of addiction that someone would be as brazen as to post without covering any identifying information,” said Assistant District Attorney Scott Werner.

"I can't believe it. I can't believe it," said Kayla Shuder.

The post went viral, and calls started pouring in. One of those calls led the Office of Inspector General to file charges against another woman, Dana Pryor.

Lycoming County Detective William Weber tells Newswatch 16 Pryor was there when Keenan Mack uploaded her post to Facebook. Pryor admitted to selling her access card for cash.

"In Dana's case, she received cash. She then purchased drugs," said Weber.

Eddie Shuder and his wife Kayla stopped by the magistrate's office. They told us they keep a tight budget so they can buy the necessities.

"We can't get what we want to eat. We need to limit what we eat,” said Eddie Shuder.

"People struggle to put a meal on the table every day. There are families out there that need food stamps," said Kayla Shuder.

The Office of Inspector General filed charges against Pryor Tuesday. She is already in jail for drug charges.

Both women have admitted to selling their food stamp cards for either cash or drugs and could face up to five years in prison.