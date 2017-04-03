Watch Live: It ‘Really Shouldn’t Be Much Longer’ Says April the Giraffe’s Vet On Delivery Date

Robber Sentenced for Scranton Hotel Heist

Posted 11:16 am, April 3, 2017, by

SCRANTON — A man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for an armed robbery at a hotel in Scranton.

Kwa’shon Roane, 24, of Virginia was sentenced last week to 111 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty last year to helping three other people hold up the Econo Lodge on Kane Street in February of 2016.

Two other men from Virginia also pleaded guilty and were sentenced to seven years.

Rodney Whiting, of Scranton, is still awaiting sentencing for the armed robbery in Scranton.

