Pre-Trial Hearing in Frein Case

Posted 6:42 am, April 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:19AM, April 3, 2017

MILFORD -- The trial for accused cop killer Eric Frein is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 4.

First, a suppression of evidence hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

This means the defense wants statements Frein made to police kept out of his trial.

The defense contends police violated Eric Frein's rights when he was interrogated after his October 2014 arrest.

State police say Frein was read his constitutional rights, but he talked anyway.

It will be up for a judge to decide.

Eric Frein is charged with killing one state trooper, and critically wounding another, outside the Blooming Grove barracks back in September of 2014.

He was captured after a 48-day manhunt.

Jury selection was recently completed in Chester County. That jury will be brought here to Pike County to hear the case.

Opening statements are set for Tuesday morning.

