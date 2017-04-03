× Pocono Interstates Littered with Trash

MONROE COUNTY — A mattress parked on the side of Interstate 80 near Bartonsville, boxes, cans and bottles welcoming you to downtown districts — it’s what drivers see on Interstates 80 and 380 in the Poconos.

“I think they should have a patrol truck out there picking that stuff up, along with the animals. I know they do some of it but it’s appalling,” said Lancelot Owens, Tannersville.

“Well, let’s see, I saw dirty diapers and lots of cans and bottles,” said John Smith, New York State.

PennDOT crews are responsible for picking up the litter. This time of year, they often rely on volunteers from Adopt-A-Highway and The Great American Cleanup to help pick up the trash.

John Smith from New York State drives these Interstates regularly. He says the amount of trash seems to grow each time he makes a trip.

“I drive through Pennsylvania a lot to Maryland and Delaware a lot and I don’t remember it being this dirty. I would imagine they would want it cleaned up,” said Smith.

This time last year, Newswatch 16 did a similar story about all the litter on the interstates and highlighted two black garbage bags marked “danger, asbestos.” One year later, those bags are still there.

PennDOT officials say they were not made aware of these bags, but do plan to get them removed.

Still, it’s concerning to some residents.

“How many thousands of people get affected from that stuff? You don’t know what is does to your lungs and things like that and those two bags are still there. I guess they are really busy picking up stuff, huh,” said Owens.

Others like David Siegfried from Reeders thinks there should be stricter penalties for litterbugs.

“They should get big fines. They should be a little more respectful to the area is what they should be,” said Siegfried.

PennDOT officials tell us volunteers are scheduled to come out throughout the spring, and while crews are doing pot hole patching, they will also clean up what they can.

Anyone who sees trash being thrown out onto the highway, you’re asked to call 1-800-FIX-ROADS to report the issue.