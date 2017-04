Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- More than 1,200 pinwheels now dot the lawn at the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Each pinwheel represents an abused child helped last year by the Children's Advocacy Center of NEPA.

The pinwheel signifies awareness into action.

The pinwheels will remain on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton through the end of the April, which is national child abuse prevention month.