New High School Opens in Montoursville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE -- Some students in Lycoming County spent their first day at their new high school.

The school in Montoursville is part of a building project that divided the community.

It's getting close to the end of the school year, but it felt like the first day of classes for high school students in Montoursville Area.

The new Montoursville Area High School building is open and for the first time since work began over two years ago, students are attending classes inside.

"It's great. I'm so happy. Everyone deserves it so much," said junior Sequoia Phillips.

This new building is part of a controversial $36 million project that includes demolishing a portion of the old high school building.

With a little more than two months left in this school year, the move now means seniors have a chance to be a part of the new school.

"It's the high school you would see in a TV show or something," said senior Bailey Luna.

"It's like the first day of school for all of us again. It's like we're all freshmen," said English teacher Denise Connor.

Connor is moved into her new classroom, but there are boxes that still need to be unpacked.

Several rooms in the high school are unfinished.

Once the third floor of the school opens next week, all high school classes will be in the new building.

That doesn't mean construction is finished.

"I'm looking forward next year, a drama classroom, the Black Box Theatre, and the new auditorium as well," Connor added.

"You should see the library. It's amazing! There's no other word to describe it but amazing," said Phillips.

Students are impressed by the new water bottle fillers but teachers are more excited about all the brand new space, including new flex classrooms.

"I'm only now realizing the potential. Now that it's here and it's not just a blueprint or just something we've been talking about in a meeting. It's like, OK, we have this, let's use it and provide an awesome education for our kids."

The entire project which includes demolishing a portion of the old Montoursville Area High School should be complete by November.