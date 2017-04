× Man Dead after Motorcycle Crash in Lycoming County

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — State police haven’t said who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lycoming County.

A rider died when his motorcycle hit a pickup head-on on Northway Road near Linden around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers say the 37-year-old rider from Cogan Station might have been speeding on the road before he lost control.

The pick-up driver is okay.