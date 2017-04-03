Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Vet Says It ‘Shouldn’t Be Much Longer’

Luzerne County Children and Youth License Restored

Posted 5:25 pm, April 3, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- Luzerne County Children and Youth is fully licensed again.

Officials announced Monday that they are no longer under a provisional license.

The center's status was first downgraded in 2015 after an investigation into the death of a child.

During that time, Children and Youth Services received more frequent checks from the state.

The state has determined Luzerne County Children and Youth is addressing the issues that got it into trouble, including a staffing shortage.

