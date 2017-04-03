Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Vet Says It ‘Shouldn’t Be Much Longer’

Longest-Serving President of Clarks Summit University Has Died

Posted 9:28 pm, April 3, 2017, by

Dr. Milo Thompson

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Clark Summit University’s longest-serving president has passed away.

Dr. Milo Thompson died on April 1, 2017, the university said.

Thompson served as the university’s eighth president from 1986 through 2000. The school was then known as Baptist Bible College.

Before that, he served on the university’s board of trustees for seven years.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 5, at 3 p.m. with calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. at Grace Christian Fellowship in Cortland, New York.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s