Longest-Serving President of Clarks Summit University Has Died

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Clark Summit University’s longest-serving president has passed away.

Dr. Milo Thompson died on April 1, 2017, the university said.

Thompson served as the university’s eighth president from 1986 through 2000. The school was then known as Baptist Bible College.

Before that, he served on the university’s board of trustees for seven years.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 5, at 3 p.m. with calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. at Grace Christian Fellowship in Cortland, New York.