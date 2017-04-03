Lance Blass, a terrific all-around athlete, was a four year starter in the Crestwood secondary. Blass will become a student-athlete at Cornell next season.
Lance Blass Crestwood football
-
Dream Team: Scholar-Athlete and All Purpose Players
-
Crestwood vs Nanticoke hoops
-
Crestwood Picks Up Road Win In Wilkes-Barre Over The Mohawks
-
GAR vs Crestwood
-
Crestwood vs Hazleton Area boys basketball
-
-
Hazleton Area vs Crestwood
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Crestwood girls basketball
-
Wyoming Area vs Crestwood boys basketball
-
Big Signing Day For Williamsport Athletes
-
Wyoming Valley West Girls Beat Crestwood for Conference Title
-
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Pittston Area 44-31
-
Abington Heights Girls Knock Off Crestwood 50-38 in Districts
-
Nanticoke vs Crestwood girls basketball