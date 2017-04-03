Grieving Family, Friends Attend Prayer Service for Young Mother Who Died After Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Grieving family and friends came out to St. Paul's Parish in Scranton Monday evening for a prayer service to remember the young married mother of three whose shocking and sudden death is leaving the community reeling.

“My deepest sympathies to them, just tragedy,” said Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright (D). “I happened to be at the finish line when she came across and this happened. It's just a tragedy.”

Lindsay Doherty, 36, of Scranton, had just crossed the finish line of the Scranton Half Marathon Sunday when she collapsed.

Medical workers on hand rushed to her aid; she was taken to the hospital where she died.

“We were on a team that trained together and ran the first four miles together. She was very happy in the morning. She was excited,” said friend Daniel LaMagne.

He started off the race running with Lindsay and says he still can't believe she is gone.

“We ran the first four miles and she's actually a better runner, shape so she ended up going off ahead. It's just so hard to fathom,” said LaMagne.

The Lackawanna County coroner says Doherty died from a ruptured vein in her abdomen, which the coroner says is rare.

At the prayer service, Lindsay's husband James said, “Lindsay was the best wife and mother to our three kids that anyone could have, and I will love her always.”

Lindsay and her family live in the city's Green Ridge section. The head of the neighborhood association says it's hard to imagine someone so full of life suddenly gone.

“Vibrant, fun, energetic person who loved her community,” said Mark Seitzinger.

Doherty worked for the Diocese of Scranton. Bishop Joseph Bambera said the diocese's thoughts and prayers are with her family.