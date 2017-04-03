Game of Hoops to Help Sick Child in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP --Students and teachers took to the court for a good cause Friday in Susquehanna County.

It was all part of the first Lady Raiders vs. alumni and staff game at Blue Ridge High School.

Money raised from the event will help little Bray Dibble.

Bray's father is a maintenance worker at Blue Ridge.

The 3 year old suffers from a rare kidney cancer.

"It touches our hearts," said senior Isabella Cosmello. "He's the most adorable 3 year old, so being able to help him and make his life and help his family out easier really fills our hearts and makes us feel good."

Bray's third birthday was Thursday and the community surprised him with a Hulk-themed cake and ice cream at the event in Susquehanna County.