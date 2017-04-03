× Former Judge, D.A. Facing DUI Charge

SUNBURY — A former Northumberland County judge and longtime district attorney could face DUI charges.

State police say Anthony Rosini, 67, of Sunbury was stopped around 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation near Shamokin.

Troopers report he was under the influence of alcohol.

Charges are pending the results of a blood test.

Rosini served as a Northumberland County judge from July 2014 to January 2016. He also served for more than 18 years as district attorney in Northumberland County from January 1996 to June 2014.