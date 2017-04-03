Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Vet Says It ‘Shouldn’t Be Much Longer’

Driver Sentenced to Prison for Drag Racing Crash

Posted 12:19 pm, April 3, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- A driver was sentenced to prison for causing a crash that severely injured a 12-year-old boy.

Paul Butkiewicz from Plymouth pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crash, which was caused when he and a friend were drag racing on Wyoming Avenue in Kingson in September of 2015.

Butkiewicz struck another vehicle. 12-year-old Josh Simon was in that vehicle and was severely injured in the crash.

A judge sentenced Butkiewicz to nine to 23 months in prison.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment