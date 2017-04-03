Driver Sentenced to Prison for Drag Racing Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A driver was sentenced to prison for causing a crash that severely injured a 12-year-old boy.

Paul Butkiewicz from Plymouth pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crash, which was caused when he and a friend were drag racing on Wyoming Avenue in Kingson in September of 2015.

Butkiewicz struck another vehicle. 12-year-old Josh Simon was in that vehicle and was severely injured in the crash.

A judge sentenced Butkiewicz to nine to 23 months in prison.