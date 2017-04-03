Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Vet Says It ‘Shouldn’t Be Much Longer’

Deadly Crash in Schuylkill County

RYAN TOWNSHIP -- A man died after a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened on Burma Road near Saint Clair around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

State police say Paul Winans, 54, of Mahanoy City, side-swiped another vehicle while trying to pass it.  His vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Schuylkill County coroner.

Two people in the other vehicle were not hurt.

The road was shut down while police investigated the crash.

