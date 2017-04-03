Deadly Crash in Schuylkill County

RYAN TOWNSHIP -- A man died after a crash in Schuylkill County.
It happened on Burma Road near Saint Clair around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
State police say Paul Winans, 54, of Mahanoy City, side-swiped another vehicle while trying to pass it. His vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Schuylkill County coroner.
Two people in the other vehicle were not hurt.
The road was shut down while police investigated the crash.
40.787123 -76.135880
