Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE -- Plenty of people's brackets are probably busted, but it's a different kind of bracket that's caught people's attention in Carbondale.

It's called Carbondale Nickname Madness. People vote on which person or family has the best nickname in Carbondale.

Over the past several weeks, nearly 8,000 people have taken part in voting for their favorites.

The championship came to a close on Sunday with Bubba Thomas defeating Jigger Jordan.