Sen. Casey Holds Town Hall in Scranton

Posted 6:21 pm, April 2, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- People had a chance to chat face to face with Senator Bob Casey in Scranton on Sunday.

About 200 people attended the Democratic senator's town hall at Lackawanna College, where he took questions about everything from health care to President Trump and even the future of our area.

Voters at the rally tell Newswatch 16 it's important for politicians to host town halls like this one, regardless of whether or not you support their views.

"We have to get people in the community engaged in the political process, and I think that's part of the root of the problem. If more people are and take stake in these issues, we can see real change," said Sean Bieski of Nanticoke.

Senator Casey is scheduled to hold another town hall in Pittsburgh next Sunday.

