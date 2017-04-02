Pet Expo at Marketplace at Steamtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Billy's New Hope Barn was one of the many groups taking part in a pet expo at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.

Local rescues and vendors gathered to raise money for the animals in need of a forever home.

People who attended had a chance to get up close with peacocks and even witness a pig who can paint.

"They work very hard getting these animals homes and also getting them back to health. A lot of times they're sick and have issues and they need the support from the communities," said Dina Civiletti of Forty Fort.

The money raised will go to local rescues in our area.