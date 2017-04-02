Watch Live: Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

Girl Scouts Collect Blankets for Rescue Animals

April 2, 2017

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP -- A group of Girl Scouts are helping rescued farm animals in Wayne County stay warm.

Lauren and Taylor Mercereau of Greentown dropped off dozens of blankets at Billy's New Hope Barn near Honesdale on Sunday.

After they saw a story on Newswatch 16 about the need at the farm for blankets and other donations, the Girl Scouts from the Newfoundland area collected blankets to give to the rescued animals.

The girls' scout leaders and fellow scouts and Brownies helped collect all the blankets from the Newfoundland area.

