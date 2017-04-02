Giant Flea Fair Opens After Delayed Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY -- The weather finally cooperated and many people were out to buy and sell in Lackawanna County.

The Giant Flea Fair opened this Sunday morning at the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City.

Dozens of vendors set up to sell their goods and showcase their products.

The flea market was scheduled to open the second week of March but was pushed back because of all the snow.

People we spoke with were happy to catch a break with the weather.

"This weather is kind of bipolar around here, goes from warm to cold to warm to cold, so it's kind of cool to get out, finally interact with people again and get out of the house," said Matt Catanzaro of Peckville.

The Giant Flea Fair is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through November.