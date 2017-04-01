Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

WVC Girls Talk All-Star Game, College

Posted 6:46 pm, April 1, 2017, by

Nanticoke senior Kayla Aufiero, Wyoming Valley West senior Erin Gibbons, and Pittston Area senior Taryn Ashby speak with Steve Lloyd about the all-star experience and what the future holds for each of them.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s