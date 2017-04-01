WVC Girls Talk All-Star Game, College

Nanticoke senior Kayla Aufiero, Wyoming Valley West senior Erin Gibbons, and Pittston Area senior Taryn Ashby speak with Steve Lloyd about the all-star experience and what the future holds for each of them.
