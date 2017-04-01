WBS Penguins Shut Out Phantoms, Shrink Magic Number

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frank Corrado scored his first goal as a Penguin, Troy Josephs tallied his first professional goal and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins shut out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-0. Casey DeSmith recorded 26 saves while picking up his first AHL regular season shut out. With the win, the Pens' magic number is now 2.