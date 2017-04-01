Frank Corrado scored his first goal as a Penguin, Troy Josephs tallied his first professional goal and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins shut out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-0. Casey DeSmith recorded 26 saves while picking up his first AHL regular season shut out. With the win, the Pens' magic number is now 2.
WBS Penguins Shut Out Phantoms, Shrink Magic Number
