Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

WBS Penguins Shut Out Phantoms, Shrink Magic Number

Posted 10:34 pm, April 1, 2017, by

Frank Corrado scored his first goal as a Penguin, Troy Josephs tallied his first professional goal and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins shut out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-0. Casey DeSmith recorded 26 saves while picking up his first AHL regular season shut out. With the win, the Pens' magic number is now 2.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s