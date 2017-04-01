Vehicle Crashes into Fire Station in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scranton -- An out of control vehicle smashed into a fire station early Saturday morning in Scranton.

The cash happened along North Main Avenue around 3am.

The car ran off the road and went through the doors of the fire station.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

According to police, there were reports of an erratic driver in the same neighborhood right before the crash.

Police have not said what led the driver to loose control.

No one inside the fire station was hurt after Saturday morning's crash in Scranton.