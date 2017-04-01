Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

Vehicle Crashes into Fire Station in Scranton

Posted 11:17 am, April 1, 2017, by

Scranton -- An out of control vehicle smashed into a fire station early Saturday morning in Scranton.

The cash happened along North Main Avenue around 3am.

The car ran off the road and went through the doors of the fire station.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

According to police, there were reports of an erratic driver in the same neighborhood right before the crash.

Police have not said what led the driver to loose control.

No one inside the fire station was hurt after Saturday morning's crash in Scranton.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment