Rain, Melting Snow Has Residents Closely Watching River Levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP -- Runoff from rain and melting snow was strong enough to wreck the stone landscaping at a cottage on Lake Silkworth.

Jimmy Caruthers kept busy helping his neighbors deal with the mess near Hunlock Creek.

Hours after the rain stopped, the water kept coming. Neighbors said pipes and pumps are the key to keeping their places dry.

"I got everything under control. I got a plan. I have been up here for a long time," said Jimmy Caruthers.

Nancy and George Hebda haven't seen their lawn this flooded in 10 years.

"By the time the summer comes, it will be dry."

As one part of Luzerne County saw the water wash away, the river was rising in another.

One family in the Shickshinny area kept an eye on the rising Susquehanna River while thinking about the people who live near it.

"I am just worried about them because who knows what will happen to their houses," said Jacob Tarnowski of Glen Lyon.

Long-time Shickshinny resident Jack Ruffenach doesn't expect the water will reach his home.

"Watching you guys, watching the temperatures, keeping an eye on the river," he said.

Then Saturday afternoon, relief came with word the flood watch issued for four counties had been lifted, but it will still take a while to dry things out.

Check the latest river and stream levels here.