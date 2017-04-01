Police: Wrong-Way Driver Hits Utility Pole, Knocking out Power

Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

Posted 11:10 pm, April 1, 2017

NORTHUMBERLAND — Police say a wrong-way driver caused a fiery wreck along Route 11 in Northumberland County.

According to police, the driver turned the wrong way down the one-way section of Route 11 going into Northumberland borough around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. The driver hit a pole, causing widespread power outages and causing his car to burst into flames. The driver escaped before the car caught fire.

Police say no one was hurt.

Route 11 is closed in that part of Northumberland.

