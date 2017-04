Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Easter Bunny brought his friends along to the Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton on Saturday.

The marketplace hosted a spring garden and petting zoo for families.

There were bunnies, of course, along with chickens, goats, llamas, and other barnyard animals for children to meet.

The first 250 kids to visit the petting zoo went home with a free stuffed animal.