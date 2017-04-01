Inaugural ‘Beeping’ Egg Hunt for Visually Impaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- It was not a typical egg hunt in Luzerne County.

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind held its first ever "beeping" egg hunt at Misericordia University Saturday morning.

The "InSight Kids Club of NEPA Egg Hunt" featured dozens of beeping eggs so that all kids, including those with vision impairments, could enjoy the Easter-time tradition.

The special eggs were handcrafted by members of bomb squads from across northeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.

"To be able to provide them with something that they might not normally get a chance to do is the goal," said Amy Feldman, with Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind

The group hopes to make this a yearly tradition.