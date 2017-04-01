In Your Neighborhood

Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt

The Dalton Lions Club sponsors Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt at the Dalton Fire Company.  It’s held Saturday, April 15 with breakfast from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. with the bunny available for photos.  The Egg Hunt starts at noon.  The Dalton Fire Company Auxiliary sponsors a Bake Sale & Easter Raffle with the drawing held after the Egg Hunt.  Cost of the Lions Club breakfast is a donation to the Lions Club.

 

ALL 4 PAWS Basket Raffle & Craft Vendor Show

ALL 4 PAWS Basket Raffle & Craft Vendor Show benefits Carbon County Friends of Animals & Carbon County Animal Shelter.  The event is held at the Orioles’ Community Center in Lehighton on Saturday, April 15 starting at 9 a.m.  It’s free to attend with some free swag bags for early attendees, a basket raffle, craft/vendor show, pet adoption, and a children’s clothing giveaway.

 

