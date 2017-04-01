Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

Home Builders Association of NEPA Tip: Cedar Mountain Designs

Posted 9:30 am, April 1, 2017, by

If you have a tree stump on your property,  and you don't want to have it ground, you have an alternative to turn it into a work of out.  Paul Epsom gets the story from Cedar Mountain Designs.  Visit Cedar Mountain Designs at the Home Builders Association of NEPA Expo, April 8th and 9th at Montage Mountain in Moosic.

