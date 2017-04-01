If you have a tree stump on your property, and you don't want to have it ground, you have an alternative to turn it into a work of out. Paul Epsom gets the story from Cedar Mountain Designs. Visit Cedar Mountain Designs at the Home Builders Association of NEPA Expo, April 8th and 9th at Montage Mountain in Moosic.
Home Builders Association of NEPA Tip: Cedar Mountain Designs
-
Create Your Own Plant Markers
-
2017 Philadelphia Flower Show: Part 2
-
Home Building Technology
-
Winterizing Outdoor Statuary
-
2017 Philadelphia Flower Show: Part 1
-
-
D and D Builders Custom Modular Homes
-
Pocono Mountain School to Offer Sponsorships Inside High Schools
-
2017 Philadelphia Flower Show: Part 3
-
2017 Philadelphia Flower Show: Part 4
-
Van Gorders’ Furniture
-
-
Hollis and Cianci Custom Woodworking
-
Heads Up Flooring-Saving Your Hardwood Floors
-
Gardening: Indoor Plant Dividing and Propagation