LEWISBURG -- A family in Union County pulled an elaborate April Fools' Day prank on a mail carrier.

The Kelly family created an extra-long envelope that they left sticking out of their mail slot at their home in Lewisburg.

It was addressed with a stamp and everything.

The family waited in the car, and when the mailman came, they watched as he kept pulling and pulling until the envelope said "April fools!"

We wonder how the mail carrier might get them back next year.