Easter Bunny Breakfast a Big Fundraiser for Roller Derby League

Posted 7:08 pm, April 1, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Radicals roller derby league hosted its annual breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Applebee's in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The event included all-you-can-eat pancakes, professional photos with the Easter Bunny, and special guests, Anna and Elsa from the film "Frozen."

"I think we are going to make about $2,000 dollars, which for our season is huge," said Brandy Ralston, league president. "This is the biggest fundraiser we do all year, so we're so thankful for Applebee's."

All the proceeds from the event benefit the league, which donates a large portion of its proceeds back to charity.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

