Dance Marathon Raises Money for Children in the Hospital

KINGSTON -- Some kids in part of Luzerne County put on their dancing shoes to help those in need.

Students at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston geared up for their annual dance marathon called "Sem DM to benefit the Children's Miracle Network and kids at the Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville.

"This is wonderful. I think this is a great local event. I think that it's wonderful that young kids are doing such a wonderful thing, and it's good to get them started to do good things for everyone," said Ashley Mingle of Bloomsburg.

The students hoped to raise $20,000. They surpassed that goal, reaching a grand total of $26,630.75.