× Crews Called out for Water Rescue in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE — Emergency crews were called out for a water rescue in Luzerne County.

Crews gathered along the Susquehanna River in Larksville at the Carey Avenue Bridge Saturday night.

With recent rain and melting snow, the river is high right now presumably making the rescue effort more difficult.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.