Concerned Grandmother Helps Catch Alleged Robber

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Police made an arrest after an alleged attack at a hotel room in Lackawanna County. Investigators caught a break when a grandmother became suspicious of a man she was helping and called 911. Now he's locked up and that woman has a cautionary tale.

Louis Hairston, 42, of Olyphant is behind bars, charged with robbing and assaulting a woman inside the Ramada Inn near Clarks Summit.

According to police, Hairston knocked on a hotel room door and then used pepper spray on a woman. Hairston then punched the hotel guest repeatedly before running off with a thousand dollars from her purse.

As police were still investigating the situation at the Ramada Inn, Norma Winowich ran into the suspect after she noticed him washing off his face with a snow pile in a nearby church parking lot.

She allowed Hairston into her home to clean up. Hairston first told Winowich he was having an asthma attack, but changed his story and said he was maced.

"Immediately that put a red flag up to me and I called 911 for the police to come," Winowich said.

Winowich found herself with someone wanted by police in her home with her grandchildren. She wants this to be a lesson to others.

"Don't ever, ever--no matter how sick they say they are - don't let anybody in your house - especially a stranger"

Officers say Hairston was armed with a knife. The victim at the hotel suffered cuts and bruises.

Hairston is behind bars in Lackawanna County.